Super League: Wakefield Trinity eye Brough-Grix swap deal on back of Kopczak capture

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are understood to be close to re-signing their former half-back Danny Brough.

Brough is set to return to Mobile Rocket Stadium, Belle Vue, in a swap deal which would see full-back Scott Grix move back to Huddersfield Giants. Trinity have strengthened their pack by bringing in prop Craig Kopczak from Salford Red Devils.

Scott Grix. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The 31-year-old former Wales international, who recently retired from international rugby, has signed a one-year deal.

Kopczak made his debut for his hometown club, Bradford Bulls, in 2006.

After spending six years there he made the move to Huddersfield Giants and was an integral part of the squad that won the league leaders’ shield in 2013.

Kopczak said: “I am excited and looking forward to a new challenge ahead. I can’t wait to be playing with a fantastic team.

Craig Kopczak. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“It is great to be back in Yorkshire and I am really looking forward to getting stuck in, meeting the lads and getting out there playing.”

Trinity coach Chris Chester revealed Kopczak has been a long-term target. He said: “I am a big admirer of Craig and have been for a number of years.

“We have been chasing him for a very long time and finally the paperwork is all signed and sealed.”

Chester added: “I am delighted he has joined us for at least 12 months.”