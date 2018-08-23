Three Wakefield Ladies players selected for Origin clash

Three Wakefield Trinity Ladies players have been selected to represent Yorkshire in the Women’s Championship Lancashire v Yorkshire Origin clash.

Lisa Taylor (above) will captain the White Rose side while Danielle Swaine and Jessie Matthews have also been named in the squad.

The representative fixture will be held at Millpond Stadium, the home of Featherstone Lions, on Saturday, September 1.

The Women’s Championship Origin match precedes the Super League Origin fixture which is set to be played at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington the following day.

“We’ve got three players from our team who have been selected to play in the Yorkshire v Lancashire game and it could have easily been more,” said Ladies head coach Wayne Hirst.

“The three who have been selected have been excellent for us this year and fully deserve it.

“I think the county representative games are excellent and I am glad it’s been introduced to the women’s game.

“There’s a lot of talent out there and it needs showcasing at a different level.

“I feel that we as a team can only benefit from it as it’s a big boost for players and it may mean them bringing something else back to us.

“I’m a big supporter of representative rugby and believe it will only get bigger and better as time goes on.”

Elsewhere, the title race in the Women’s Championship was blown wide open after Wakefield were beaten 16-8 by Leigh Miners Rangers. Hannah Watt opened the scoring to put Trinity 4-

0 ahead before two unconverted tries saw Leigh lead 8-4 at the interval.

Rangers grabbed another four pointer in the second half before Jessie Matthews’ try reduced the deficit 10 minutes from the end. Leigh had the final say as they crossed once more to seal it.