Tough run in Super 8s was unavoidable, says Danny Kirmond

Danny Kirmond believes that a tough run of fixtures was unavoidable after Trinity’s Super 8s fixtures were released this week.

Wakefield have just one home game in their first four fixtures, against runaway leaders St Helens, with trips away to Hull FC, Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors scheduled.

But the Trinity captain has insisted that whatever the order of the fixtures, it was always going to be a difficult test.

“I think it is really exciting, it is an exciting time to be involved and all the fans should be really excited,” said the 32-year-old second-rower.

“However the fixtures turned out it was always going to be a real challenge in the eight.

“The teams are either the likes of St Helens and Warrington or the teams that are in really good form like Catalans and Huddersfield, who have come from pretty much nowhere.

“It is going to be really tough but we are in there on merit as well.”

Kirmond says that Wakefield are keen to make a “big impact” in their last seven games.

Chris Chester’s side are seventh, eight points behind fourth-placed Warrington Wolves and ten points behind Castleford Tigers in third.

And while the top four is in their sights, he has conceded that the sides above them could already be too far ahead.

He added: “We are a really good team and we have got a lot of belief in ourselves and we know that we can ruffle a few feathers in there.

“That’s the plan, we are not settling with getting in there, we want to make a real big impact.

“It will be tough to get into the top four as those guys are quite a bit ahead of us.

“But we are going to throw everything we have at it, we have spoke as a team and that is what we want to do.

“We are a very close-knit group of players and staff and we want to finish this season on a real high.”

Wakefield have introduced a ‘buy two, get one free’ ticket offer for their three home games in the Super 8s.

Adults can watch all three home clashes for £42, concessions are priced at £30 while juniors cost £10.