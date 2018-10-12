Trinity sign highly-rated academy star Yusuf Aydin on four-year deal

Wakefield Trinity have secured the services of promising youth player Yusuf Aydin on a four-year contract.

The 18-year-old will complete his studies at Wakefield College before moving full time into Chris Chester's squad.

The prop or loose forward previously played for amateur club Eastmoor Dragons and represented England at youth level in 2016.

Aydin has signed a deal similar to fellow youth player Jack Croft, who joined Wakefield on a four-year deal earlier this season, while committing to complete his studies before joining the squad on a full-time basis.

“He’s [Aydin] played big minutes in nearly every game in the Under-19s last year, in the middle, normally against lads that’s older than himself, and managed to standout," said Trinity head coach Chris Chester.

"I think he’s got a bright future in the game and I’m delighted we’ve been able to secure him on long-term deal here at Wakefield Trinity."

Wakefield head of youth, Mark Applegarth added: “Yusuf is another one of our highly-rated youngsters that caught the eye of Chris through some tough, no-nonsense displays.

"The academy did it tough last year but Yusuf always stood up to be counted and showed some great leadership through his actions.

“He’s a great kid with a tremendous work ethic and attitude and I’m delighted he’s been rewarded for his actions.

"He knows this is a great opportunity for him and I know he’ll keep ripping in and working hard."