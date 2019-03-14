Wakefield Ladies captain Dani Swaine confident Trinity can pull off shocks in Women's Super League

Newly-appointed Wakefield Trinity Ladies captain Dani Swaine believes that Trinity have the ability to “shock" some sides as they prepare for their first-ever season in Women’s Super League.

The former Bradford Bulls star, who now resides in Pontefract, joined Wakefield last year ahead of their Women’s Championship campaign.

Swaine spent 18 years with Bradford, winning numerous trophies, and feels that Wakefield are in good shape ahead of their opening fixture against Leeds Rhinos.

“We have recruited well in pre-season and training has gone really well,” she said.

“Especially defensively, I think we are going to cope really well, so we are there to shock some people.

“One of the key differences will definitely be the speed of the game.

Wakefield Trinity Ladies' 2019 Women's Super League fixtures.

“The intensity of Super League is much higher, compared to the Championship.

“That is probably the main thing, it is a lot more physical.”

Wakefield have plenty of derby matches to look forward to this season, with games against Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers following their opening-day clash with Leeds.

Swaine hopes that the number of derby games in this year’s competition will help garner more support for the Ladies side.

She added: “I think it is good, it helps attract more people to come and watch.

“I know a lot of the Wakey supporters are behind us and that is always the main thing with local derbies - you want to be winning. Especially on home ground.”

Wakefield could play a number of games at Belle Vue this year and Swaine said: “It is a great feeling to walk out onto the pitch.

“It just shows how far women’s rugby has developed, that we do get the opportunities to play at these grounds.

“When I first started, we never got these chances.

"But that is not taking anything away from Sharlston Rovers' ground, I love playing on home turf whether that is at Sharlston or Trinity."

Swaine thought she had played her last Super League game after she left Bradford.

But the former Bulls captain admitted that she couldn't stay away once Wakefield were accepted into the top tier.

Swaine said: "I didn't think I would ever want to play in Super League again but I didn't want to leave the lasses.

"It is a brilliant set-up, we get great support from the coaches and I am excited to do it all again."

On being appointed Wakefield captain, Swaine added: "I am really chuffed, it came as a bit of shock, I wasn't expecting it at all.

"It is only my second season with Wakefield, but I will definitely rise to the challenge."