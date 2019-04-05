Wakefield Trinity 17 Huddersfield Giants 16: David Fifita brace rescues victory for Wakefield in close-fought Yorkshire derby

A David Fifita brace pulled Wakefield Trinity from the mire as they battled back to win consecutive home games for the first time this season.

Trinity came from a try down twice to level matters against Huddersfield Giants before Danny Brough kicked a late drop-goal to condemn his former employers to defeat.

Giants had led for large parts of the second half, with Wakefield unable to break down an almost-impenetrable defence.

Fifita crossed for Wakefield's only tries of the second half, proving unstoppable from close range.

Trinity started the game the better of the two sides and made their early territory pay on 14 minutes.

The Giants had conceded four penalties under pressure from the hosts and succumbed to the opening score when Ryan Hampshire slipped it Reece Lyne who dived under the tackle to plant down.

The visitors responded well, however, and were level a few minutes later.

From a contentious penalty - where Jacob Miller was penalised for interference after rolling away - Huddersfield worked it up field before booming it out to Jermaine McGillvary to dot down unchallenged for his 150th Super League try on his 200th career appearance.

The away side took the lead soon after as Oliver Russell kicked a penalty goal from in front of the uprights.

There was plenty of frustration for Wakefield for the remainder of the half, with more ill discipline preventing them from getting into an attacking rhythm.

The Giants went further ahead just after the half hour as Darnell McIntosh was slipped through a gap to burst over.

Things could have got worse for Wakefield just before the hooter.

The ball was worked wide to McGillvary and with the line at his mercy, the prolific England international knocked on to let Trinity off the hook.

It took 25 second-half minutes for Wakefield to draw level as Fifita burst the line and side-stepped McIntosh to score under the posts.

However, the Giants full-back put his side back in front as he beat the Trinity defence to ground a reverse grubber minutes later.

Fifita was on hand to drag Wakefield back into the game though, as he crashed through the tackles to edge his way over.

A mistake from Huddersfield gave Trinity a scrum 10 metres out and on the fourth tackle it was flung back to Brough who kicked the one pointer in front of a jubilant North Stand at Belle Vue.

Wakefield Trinity: Hampshire, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Arundel, Jowitt, Miller, Brough, Fifita, Wood, Arona, Pauli, Ashurst, Crowther. Subs: Horo, Kopczak, Hirst, King.

Huddersfield Giants: McIntosh, McGillvary, Turner, Senior, Uate, Russell, Frawley, English, Leeming, Matagi, Hewitt, Mellor, Lawrence. Subs: O'Brien, Roberts, Ikahihifo, Taai.

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas