Wakefield Trinity appoint Monaghan as assistant coach

Former Warrington Wolves hooker Michael Monaghan has been appointed assistant coach at Wakefield Trinity.

Monaghan, 37, enjoyed a six-year stint at Wolves before taking on an assistant’s role at Catalans Dragons.

The Australian, who played at Canberra Raiders and Manly Sea Eagles prior to moving to Super League, said, “When the opportunity arose to come to Wakefield, I was certainly keen to make the move.

“Wakefield is a club with a long history. I was really impressed with what the club seemed to offer after seeing how they played last year and the attitude they go around their footy with.”

Head coach Chris Chester added: “I am delighted to have Michael Monaghan come on board as assistant coach. We took our time to decide who would be the perfect fit for Trinity and Michael ticked a lot of our expectations.

“He had a fantastic playing career at Warrington before taking that step up as assistant coach at Catalans. I am looking forward to working with him.”