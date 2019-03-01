Wakefield Trinity boss Chris Chester happy to win "ugly" at Leeds Rhinos

Chris Chester says he is happy to win “ugly” ahead of Wakefield Trinity’s clash with rivals Leeds Rhinos this evening.

It is the first competitive game that will take place at the the new-look Emerald Headingley Stadium, with Leeds playing their first four Super League matches away from home.

James Batchelor scored a try as Wakefield picked up their first win last Thursday against Catalans Dragons. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The sides met at Headingley on Boxing Day, where Leeds came from behind to defeat Wakefield 10-4.

Chester’s side claimed their first league win last Thursday with a hard-fought 22-12 triumph over Challenge Cup holders Catalans Dragons.

And while the Wakefield boss admitted that his side weren’t at their fluent best, getting points on the board is the most important factor at this stage of the season.

“We got taught a lesson down in London, our attitude wasn’t where it needed to be in that game,” said Chester.

Pauli Pauli has been back in training this week.

“But at this time of the year it is all about trying to get some points on the board.

“We won ugly last week and I will take an ugly win this week as well.”

Leeds’ only Super League win so far in 2019 came in a 46-14 success at Salford Red Devils.

The Rhinos delivered a much-improved display against St Helens last Friday but were beaten 27-22 after leading at the break.

Wakefield have won once from their opening three games and Chester insists there is little between the two sides.

He added: “I have been really impressed with Leeds, they have done it tough in the first four rounds.

“Last week they were very unlucky not to come away with the result.

“We know there is not a great deal between the two sides, it is a local derby and my boys will be up for it.

“It is going to be a test from one to 17 for us, it is going to be a good game, I can’t wait to play it.”

Chester also revealed that forward Pauli Pauli has been back in training after injuring his knee in pre-season against Newcastle Thunder.

The Australian prop was initially expected to miss at least two months of the season but has already forced his way back into contention .

“It is going to be very hard for me to change things from last week,” admitted Chester.

“We have brought Pauli Pauli into the 19 this week because he has trained for the last two weeks.”

Meanwhile, Wakefield Trinity Ladies are seeking an assistant coach ahead of their Super League debut.