Wakefield Trinity handed injury boost

Wakefield Trinity have been handed a boost on the injury front after it was revealed that Matty Ashurst will be back from injury sooner than anticipated.

The 29-year-old was forced off the field during Wakefield's 35-18 win at Leeds Rhinos on Friday evening.

It has now been confirmed that Ashurst has damaged ligaments in his foot and will be out of action for the next couple of weeks.

Chester's side will already be without Craig Huby for at least three months after he dislocated his shoulder against St Helens.

However, club physio Ryan Carmody has insisted that Ashurst's injury could have been much worse.

"It looked a nasty injury and he was in a lot of pain when it happened," said Carmody.

Matty Ashurst has damaged ligaments in his foot. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"He was forced off the field [at Leeds], we scanned him the other day and it is pretty positive news.

"Initially, he was complaining of pain around the knee and the ankle and on the foot.

"But when it settled down it was more his foot that was problem.

"He has disrupted a couple of ligaments in his foot, so he is potentially going to be missing a couple of weeks.

"But, that is a lot less than first feared so we are really pleased."

Ashurst has played in all four of Wakefield's Super League games so far this season but will now miss Sunday's clash with Hull KR.

Trinity won both of their matches against the Robins last year, recording their highest score and winning margin against Hull KR in the Super League era with a 54-18 victory last May.

Meanwhile, Ryan Hampshire needs just one appearance to reach 100 for his career.