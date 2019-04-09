Wakefield Trinity have a team that can 'go all the way' in Super League, insists forward David Fifita

Wakefield Trinity have a team that can "go all the way" this season, insists influential forward David Fifita.

The 29-year-old Australian scored two tries in a game-changing performance against Huddersfield Giants on Friday night.

David Fifita. PIC: James Heaton.

Danny Brough's drop-goal three minutes from time proved decisive, as the hosts won 17-16, and Fifita feels that few teams look forward to games at Belle Vue nowadays.

Trinity have won five of their first nine games in Super League this campaign and currently sit fourth in the table.

"Everyone knows how close we are as team and when they come to Wakefield they know what they are in for," said Fifita.

"It is not like what we were a few years ago, you can't come here for an easy ride.

Tinirau Arona. PIC: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com.

"We have got a big pack, our backs do their jobs and we have got the kicking game now.

"We have got a team that can go all the way. I'll back us all the way for a top-five finish and then we will go from there."

Fifita feels that Wakefield's team spirit was unquestionable in last week's victory.

The in-form forward revealed that Trinity were playing for more than the two points on Friday evening.

Pauli Pauli. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com.

He said: "We had a lot to play for. We had Ti Arona's 100th game and we wanted to be up for that.

"And also, Pauli's grandfather died a few days before and that was tough for him.

"I couldn't imagine what he was going through, so we played for them as well and took it onto the field and got the win.

"After the game I gave him a big hug and said that was for him upstairs.

"It is what we do as a team, we all gel together and we all work for each other and we couldn't have got a better result."

The Big Bopper was also delighted to cross for two tries in front of the home support during Friday's victory.

He added: "I don't get over much but when I do, I like to celebrate."

Last year's Grand Final winners Wigan Warriors are the visitors to Belle Vue this week.

Trinity have triumphed in three of their last four home meetings against Wigan, scoring 136 points and conceding just 32.

The Warriors lost 38-28 at Castleford Tigers last Friday, after leading 24-4 late in the first half.

"Maybe they don't like the Yorkshire air," Fifita joked.

"But we hope they bring their A game, because we will be ready to go."