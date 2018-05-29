Wakefield Trinity: Head coach Chester’s making the most of enforced lay-off

A WEEK without a game has come at the right time for Wakefield Trinity, coach Chris Chester says.

Betfred Super League takes a break this weekend for the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Wakefield playmaker, Jacob Miller. PIC: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Trinity were knocked out by Huddersfield Giants in the previous round and though he would rather still be in the competition, Chester says they will make the most of the enforced rest.

“We’ve got a few guys who’ve been playing busted,” Chester reported.

“We’ve given the players three days off and they are back in [today].

“It has come at a good time, it gives everybody some time to recharge their batteries and get ready to go on Thursday next week, against Wigan.”

Ryan Hampshire

Trinity came through last Friday’s 19-6 win at Widnes Vikings with no new injuries, though Scott Grix, Joe Arundel and Craig Huby all remain on the casualty list.

They stay seventh in the table, but now have a four-point advantage over Widnes Vikings in ninth.

Chester said: “We are looking up [the league].

“It was a much-needed two points for the guys and hopefully it gives them a bit more belief and confidence moving forward.

“That result puts us one point behind Leeds Rhinos in sixth.

“There’s a few teams doing it tough at the minute above us and hopefully we can pick up a few more points and have a real crack.”

Wakefield have now won two of their last three league matches and Chester felt their performance at Widnes was a step up from the Magic Weekend loss to Huddersfield Giants.

“Defensively it was a big improvement,” he said.

“We were still a bit off with the ball, a bit scratchy, but considering we went with a new combination of Rocky [Hampshire}, Milky {Jacob Miller] and Max [Jowitt] it was always going to be tough.

“There were lots of positives to take out of it.

“Defensively we were strong and Widnes never really looked like putting us under any kind of pressure.”