Wakefield Trinity hooker Randell upbeat despite injury-hit start to season

PRE-SEASON CASUALTY Tyler Randell is hoping his luck will change after an injury-hit start to his Wakefield Trinity career.

The former Newcastle Knights hooker scored a brace of tries in an outstanding debut against Salford Red Devils last September, but suffered a season-ending leg injury in only his third game for Wakefield, away to Hull.

Wakefield Trinity forward, Pauli Pauli. PIC: Tony Johnson

He made a full recovery from that, but then sustained medial cruciate ligament (mcl) damage in the opening moments of Trinity’s Boxing Day clash with Leeds Rhinos, ruling him out of the start of the league campaign.

That was a savage blow to both player and club, but Randell is confident there will be no long-lasting ill-effects.

He said: “The most disappointing thing is I trained all through the off-season, didn’t miss a session, was feeling really good and then five minutes into the first friendly I got injured, but that’s rugby league. It happens.

“I have had two injuries in my last two games, whereas I haven’t been injured for five years I reckon, not a decent injury like this. Hopefully all my bad luck has run out now.”

It could have been worse. Initial fears were he had ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament (acl), which would have ruled him out of the whole season.

“The good news is I’ve done my mcl, which is the one you want to do if you do anything in your knee,” he reflected.

“It’s still a month until the comp’ starts so hopefully I don’t miss too many games at the start of the year.

“There’s a chance to work on a few little things you don’t get to do when you’re not injured, so I’ll be all right.

“I haven’t really had a look at what date I want to be back.

“They said 12 weeks, but hopefully that’s worse-case scenario and I get back a bit earlier than that.

“I am hoping I will make an impact when I get back. I’ve got a bit of time to do a lot more training than usual and work on a few things you haven’t got time to do normally.”

Randell has managed to keep positive despite the setback.

“The first couple of days were pretty hard, but I got over that and stopped sulking about it,” he added. “I want to get back into training and make sure I am fit and I don’t let the team down when I am back.”

Randell is a former Newcastle team-mate of Pauli Pauli, who joined Trinity in the closed-season.

The strong-running Australian forward scored a brace of tries in the 62-0 thrashing of Halifax two days ago and Randell reckons he will be a big hit in Betfred Super League.

“I played with Pauli for two years at Newcastle and if he stays fit and rips in and has a go he is a very hard man to handle, as you can tell by the size of him,” Randell observed.

“I think he will make a real impact playing here at Wakefield.”

Randell recommended Wakefield to Pauli before a deal was done last year.

“He was getting spoken about coming over here and I told him my thoughts,” he said.

“I was honest with him about what to expect. I am really enjoying it here and I passed on what I’ve learned since being here to Pauli.

“He has fitted in really good, he’s having a good time and I’m sure he’ll be a really good signing for Wakefield.”