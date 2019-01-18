Wakefield Trinity hooker Tyler Randell is relishing rule changes

CHANGES TO speed up Betfred Super League have been welcomed by Wakefield Trinity hooker Tyler Randell.

The maximum number of substitutions teams are allowed has been reduced from 10 to eight and other measures – including a shot clock on scrums and drop-outs and abolishing the free-play rule – have been introduced to keep the ball in play longer.

Trinity have a huge forward pack, but Randell reckons they will relish extra time on the field and he is looking forward to attacking tiring opposition defences.

“We have a big pack, but I don’t think the interchange will affect us too much because we’ve got some middles who are pretty fit and play long minutes anyway,” said the Australian who joined Trinity from Newcastle Knights in 2017.

“I think it is going to work better for us, especially someone like me who’s a bit smaller.

“Hopefully other teams are going to get tired quicker and they have to play longer minutes which, for middles, at times is a tough ask depending how the game’s going.

“For a little bloke I am happy the interchanges are being cut down.

“You can tell the referees are trying to make the game a bit quicker which is good and hopefully will benefit me.”

Randell admitted: “I would rather have tired big blokes running at me than fresh big blokes. Some of the big blokes might be conserving energy knowing they have to play longer minutes and I think it’s a good thing for the game.”

Super League’s top five will go into the play-offs this year and Randell insisted that is the least Trinity are aiming for.

“After the last two years, finishing fifth, I think that’s our minimum standard now,” he said.

“The structure of the league has changed, with the top five.

“We know as long as we’re in that top five we can win the comp’ so that’s definitely the minimum aim for us.

“We have a similar squad to last year.

“We’ve lost Scott Grix who is a big loss, but we’ve signed some really good Super League players.

“What we’ve added to our team is going to make us a lot better and help the team going forward.”

Randell’s preparations for 2018 were disrupted by injury, but he confirmed he is fully fit this time around.

“It has been a good pre-season and I haven’t missed a session,” he said.

“We’ll have played a few friendlies before the season kicks off and hopefully we will be combining well and ready to go for round one.”

Trinity beat Hull last weekend after losing at Leeds Rhinos on Boxing Day.

They will send a team to Newcastle Thunder tomorrow and play host to Huddersfield Giants in their final pre-season game next Tuesday.

They begin their Super League campaign away to promoted London Broncos on Sunday, March 3.

Randell admitted: “You don’t know what to expect going down there.

“They are going to be raring to go, first game back in Super League.

“They’ll be excited and it’s going to be great down there on a fast pitch.

“It’s only around the corner now – and we’re looking forward to it.”