Wakefield Trinity: Huby returns for home opener against Salford Red Devils

Craig Huby has returned to Chris Chester’s 19-man squad for Wakefield Trinity’s first home outing of the new Betfred Super League season.

In the only change to the squad that won at Hull KR last week, Huby has recovered from injury to replace Chris Annakin ahead of the home clash with Salford Red Devils, at the Mobile Rocket Stadium, on Friday evening (7.35pm).

Trinity’s 19-man squad is: Tinirau Arona, Matty Ashurst, Mason Caton-Brown, Anthony England, David Fifita, Liam Finn, Scott Grix, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Justin Horo, Craig Huby, Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop, Danny Kirmond, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood.