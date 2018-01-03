Wakefield Trinity: Johnstone returns for Halifax clash

Winger Tom Johnstone will make his long-awaited return to action for Wakefield Trinity in Sunday’s pre-season friendly against Halifax.

The 22-year-old was ruled out for most of last season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the victory over Catalans Dragons last April.

Matty Ashurst, Jacob Miller and Scott Grix are also in Chris Chester’s squad for the game at Belle Vue (2pm).

Trinity squad: Christian Ackroyd, Chris Annakin, Matty Ashurst, Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Jordan Baldwinson, James Batchelor, Mason Caton-Brown, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, Liam Finn, Scott Grix, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Justin Horo, Tom Johnstone, Max Jowitt, Danny Kirmond, Lee Kershaw, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Kyle Wood.