Wakefield Trinity Ladies accepted into Women's Super League

Wakefield Trinity Ladies have been accepted into Women's Super League for the 2019 season.

Wayne Hirst's side have become the eighth team to join the competition, highlighting the continuing growth of women's rugby league.

Wakefield Trinity Ladies.

Trinity lifted the League Leaders' Shield in the Women's Championship last campaign, after topping the division with 11 wins from 14 games.

Wakefield were the first-ever Super League club to adopt a women’s team back in 2016 before entering the Women’s Championship the following year.

Head Coach Hirst has only been at the helm for one year and says it is a "surreal" feeling for his team to be admitted into Super League.

"It is a bit mad, really. It's all a bit surreal," he said.

"From going to coach the Wakefield Trinity Ladies team and for a year later to get into Super League is unbelievable."

The 41-year-old is expecting some tough tests next season, with a number of established sides already in the top tier of the women's game.

But he is optimistic that Wakefield will be able to deliver some strong performances as they look to establish themselves in the division.

He added: "For us, it is about building a good team and delivering some strong performances.

"Obviously it won't be easy, because the teams that are already in there have built some good sides and have got that experience, while we will be new to it all.

"So for us it is about getting our heads down, working as hard as we can in pre-season and looking to get some good performances and go from there."

Wakefield Ladies will be holding a recruitment training session this Saturday from 11.30am.

Over 50 players have already registered for the event. Anyone else who wishes to attend should register via the Wakefield Trintiy website.