Wakefield Trinity Ladies set to begin new Women's Super League season at Leeds Rhinos

Wakefield Trinity Ladies will begin their first-ever season in the Women’s Super League with a “baptism of fire,” according to head coach Wayne Hirst.

Trinity travel to 2018 Challenge Cup holders and League Leaders’ Shield winners Leeds Rhinos for their opening league fixture on April 7.

Wakefield Trinity Ladies' full 2019 Super League fixtures.

Hirst’s side then have two more away games at York City Knights and Bradford Bulls before hosting Featherstone Rovers in their first home game of the season.

The Wakefield boss believes that a trip to Leeds for their first game of the campaign will help give his side a good indication of where they are.

“It is a good tasty one for us, it is one of those fixtures that will be nice to get out of the way, to see where we are from the off,” said Hirst.

“They will be one of the teams to beat this year.

Ladies head coach Wayne Hirst.

“We have got a couple of friendlies but that first game of the season, why not have a baptism of fire.”

Trinity will host St Helens and Wigan Warriors in the two games immediately after their clash with Featherstone.

The fixture with Grand Final winners Wigan is provisionally scheduled to be played at Belle Vue.

A trip to neighbours Castleford Tigers awaits in round seven. Trinity will finish the season with three derby games as they host Castleford and Leeds before travelling to Featherstone on the final day.

Wakefield have been working on their fitness ahead of their first season in the top flight and Hirst added: “When we played the likes of Leeds and Bradford last year, fitness was one thing we struggled with.

“We competed for the first 25 to 30 minutes, but after that the fitness side took its toll.

“We knew that was one thing we had to concentrate on in pre-season, which we have done.

“We have been working with the strength and conditioning team at least one session a week.”