Wakefield Trinity name 19-man squad for Super League opener at Hull KR

Chris Chester has named his 19-man squad for Wakefield Trinity’s first game of the 2018 Betfred Super League season at Hull KR on Friday night (8pm).

New signings Justin Horo, Ryan Hampshire and Pauli Pauli are all in contention to make their Super League debut in the red, white and blue.

Tom Johnstone has also been named in the squad after featuring in the friendlies against Halifax and Huddersfield Giants.

Trinity’s 19-man squad: Chris Annakin, Tinirau Arona, Matty Ashurst, Mason Caton-Brown, Anthony England, David Fifita, Liam Finn, Scott Grix, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Justin Horo, Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop, Danny Kirmond, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood.