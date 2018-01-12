Wakefield Trinity: Raffle offers companies chance to win Belle Vue naming rights

BUSINESSES ARE being offered the chance to win naming rights for Wakefield Trinity’s Belle Vue Stadium in a draw next week.

The ground was known as Beaumont Legal Stadium last campaign following a similar raffle.

The winners will have the club’s home base named after their company for the 2018 season. They will also receive a banner on the hospitality block at Belle Vue, plus an executive box at one of this year’s home games.

Trinity confirmed last month they will be staying at their historic ground throughout the new campaign.

The club’s future at the venue had been in doubt after plans for a new community stadium on the site seemed to break down.

After meetings with Wakefield Council and the ground’s owners, the original scheme was revived and Trinity hope the redeveloped stadium on the site will be open in two years’ time.

A club spokesman said: “The 2017 winners Beaumont Legal received amazing exposure throughout the season, including Sky and BBC coverage plus vast exposure in front of the Wakefield Trinity fan base and away supporters too.”

The raffle costs £1,200 plus VAT to enter and the draw will be made at Belle Vue when Chris Chester’s Trinity play host to Huddersfield Giants in a pre-season game on Saturday, January 20.

For more details about the draw, please email vt@wakefieldtrinity.com.