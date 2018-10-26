Wakefield Trinity trio named in Ireland 19-man squad for Scotland clash

Trinity trio Liam Finn, Scott Grix and new signing George King have all been named in Ireland's 19-man squad for their European Championship clash with Scotland.

Ireland will face Scotland in their opening European Championship clash at the Morton Stadium in Dublin tomorrow afternoon (2pm).

Scott Grix makes a tackle against Australia.

The four-team tournament, that includes Wales and France, also acts as a qualifier for the 2021 World Cup in England.

Finn is the Wolfhounds most capped player with 24 appearances and will captain the side who are now coached by Swinton Lions boss Stuart Littler.

Scotland are co-coached by Wakefield's Chris Chester and Featherstone Rovers' John Duffy.

The Trinity chief will go up against his trio of players and believes that the two squads are "well-matched."

Chris Chester.

Each nation will face each other once in the round-robin competition, with the winner and runner up automatically qualifying for the 2021 World Cup.

And Chester says that his Scotland players are looking sharp ahead of tomorrow's opener.

“We are all looking forward to seeing the guys get out on the pitch in Dublin," he said.

"We have already had two good days training this week and the squad is coming together well and looking sharp and ready to go.

“It is six years since I was involved with Scotland and I am very excited about being so again.

"International rugby league needs to be supported and it is great to see the levels of commitment to the Bravehearts’ cause from the players, staff and other volunteers.

"We expect a very tough game against Ireland, the two squads look well matched.”