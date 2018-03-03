Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants: We’ll need to step it up to beat our bogey team – Chester

THEY ARE unbeaten after three rounds, but boss Chris Chester says Wakefield Trinity will need to be better to defeat their “bogey team” and extend their winning run tomorrow.

Trinity will go into the rearranged visit of Huddersfield Giants (3pm) as one of only two teams – alongside St Helens – with a 100 per cent record in Betfred Super League.

Chris Chester.

They have beaten Hull KR, Widnes Vikings and Catalans Dragons, but tomorrow is their first meeting with a team from last year’s Super-8s and Chester insisted: “We need to improve.”

Trinity had to dig deep to overcome bottom club Catalans Dragons in France a week ago and Chester reckons a similar performance would not be good enough.

He warned: “There were a lot of things last weekend we need to be better at.

“Our energy levels were something I was disappointed with.

“Losing Kyle Wood disrupted our attack, but we need to be better with the ball this week and with our energy levels as well.

“We were out-muscled for large parts of the game, but defensively we stood up and worked hard for each other.”

Giants have won only one of their opening three games, but Chester is wary of the threat they will pose.

“Going through the fixtures, they are all tough games,” he said.

“It is a great competition this year, everybody has improved.

“Huddersfield are a big, strong team, they got Jermaine McGillvary back last week and he will be better for that outing.

“We played them in pre-season so we know what they are all about and they know what we are all about.

“It will be a tough encounter because they have got a very good side, they are always a difficult side to play against and over the years they have been Wakefield’s bogey team.”

Wood has an ankle injury and joins fellow hooker Tyler Randell on the casualty list.

Jordan Crowther – who played for Trinity’s dual-registration partner club Dewsbury Rams last weekend – has been recalled to the squad and is set to take over acting-half duties.

Reece Lyne and Justin Horo also drop out from the side on duty in Perpignan. Joe Arundel, Mason Caton-Brown, Keegan Hirst and Danny Kirmond are all in contention for a call into the 17.

Darnell McIntosh, Colton Roche and Sam Wood could feature for Giants – who lost at home to St Helens last week – with Adam Walne dropping out.

The game was due to be played last night, but postponed due to snow and ice.

Trinity are hopeful it will go-ahead tomorrow, if the stadium and surrounding areas are made safe for spectators.

Wakefield Trinity: from Grix, Johnstone, Tupou, Jones-Bishop, Miller, Finn, Fifita, England, Ashurst, Kirmond, Pauli, Arona, Huby, Arundel, Hirst, Baldwinson, Caton-Brown, Hampshire, Crowther.

Huddersfield Giants: from Mamo, McGillvary, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Brough, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Rankin, Roberts, Ta’ai, Clough, Smith, O’Brien, McIntosh, Roche, Wood.

Referee: Gareth Hewer (Whitehaven).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 3pm.