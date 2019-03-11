Wakefield Trinity will learn lessons from their early-season setbacks, insists Justin Horo

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have learned a valuable lesson in how to deal with difficult conditions, forward Justin Horo says.

Trinity suffered their first defeat in three games when they were beaten 10-6 at home by Hull KR yesterday.

Hull danger man, 'retired' former Wakefield and Leeds forward, Gareth Ellis. Picture: Ash Allen/SWpix.com.

The game was played on a heavy pitch in a strong wind and Trinity, having held the visitors to 2-2 at the break, failed to take advantage when the elements were in their favour in the second half.

They led three times, once in the opening 40 minutes and twice after half-time, all through penalty goals and had some opportunities late on, but could not find a way through Rovers’ strong defence.

Horo did not feel Trinity played badly, but admitted they could have made more use of the ball in the second period.

He reflected: “I thought our performance in the first half was probably going to put us in good stead for the second half and hopefully we could get the job done, but we didn’t.

Both teams had a good crack and they got the bounce of the ball and one of those 50-50 calls in the end and got the two points. Justin Horo

“It was tough conditions, but both teams played in them.

“In the second half we went into our shell a little bit when we could have played more expansive.

“We have got to learn from that and be better the next time it comes around.

“You get conditions like that early on in the year and at the back end of the year.

“We have just got to learn from those sorts of games and it will put us in good stead for the end of the year.”

Last Sunday’s loss came nine days after Trinity had won 35-18 at Leeds Rhinos, but Horo insisted there was no hangover from that.

There was little between the teams and the result might have been different had Tom Johnstone’s late touchdown been awarded just before Danny McGuire scored what proved to be the winning try.

Wakefield coach Chris Chester felt Johnstone’s effort was a “perfectly good try” and was convinced of a knock-on in the build-up to McGuire’s score.

“I just think they [Hull KR] turned up really well,” said Horo.

“I think we turned up as well, both teams had a good crack and they got the bounce of the ball and one of those 50-50 calls in the end and got the two points.

“They are a good team and they’ll be hard to beat for most teams this year.

“I am still happy with the effort, it is just disappointing we didn’t get the win. We’d had a positive three weeks; even though we lost against St Helens, we competed really well in that.

“I thought we competed really well again and it came down to two kicks in the end, one for a try we had disallowed and I thought we were unlucky with the one they scored as well.

“That’s the way footy goes.”

Trinity have a short turnaround to Friday’s game at in-form Hull who are on a three-game winning run – all since former Trinity forward Gareth Ellis came out of retirement – and crushed Rhinos 34-10 last weekend after being 10-0 down early on.

Hull will be one of Wakefield’s main rivals in the race for a top-five place and Horo is predicting a tough night.

The New Zealander said: “They have jagged a couple in a row so they are in good form.

“It will be another big test for us so preparation is just the same – keep working hard and we will get results.”