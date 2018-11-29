WATCH all 24 of Tom Jonhstone's Super League tries in 2018

Tom Johnstone scores against Catalans.
It was quite the season for Wakefield Trintiy's Tom Johnstone.

After recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury in 2017, the 23-year-old returned to action in some style last campaign.

He scored 24 tries in 23 Super League games for Wakefield as Chris Chester's side secured a second-consecutive fifth-placed finish.

Only Man of Steel Ben Barba scored more with 28.

Johnstone capped a fine year with Trinity by earning his first England cap in a friendly with France.

The prolific winger went on to score a first-half hat-trick as England beat France 44-6 in Leigh.