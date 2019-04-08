WATCH - Saskia Lewis scores Wakefield Trinity Ladies first try in Women's Super League

Saskia Lewis became the first player to score for Wakefield Trinity Ladies in Women's Super League.

Wakefield were beaten 58-4 by last year's league leaders Leeds Rhinos in their first-ever top-flight game on Sunday afternoon.

Lewis crossed for Trinity's only try of the game in the first half as Leeds led 34-4 at the break.

The Challenge Cup holders built on their lead in the second half but head coach Wayne Hirst felt there were plenty of positives for his side.

"It was a frustrating game but one we needed to get out of the way," said Hirst.

"Leeds are a good side and a lot of the stuff we did today was really good. But there are just little things we need to learn.

Wakefield Trinity Ladies' Lisa Taylor. PIC: Mike Robey Photography.

"It was always going to be tough. We have a lot to learn.

"First 20 to 25 minutes we seemed to be a bit like a rabbit in the headlights and we really let them come at us.

"But then we got a score and settled down and competed a hell of a lot.

"We did some really good stuff but there are little things that we need to be smarter at, but we will learn from it."

Maddison Hirst was one of seven players making their competitive debuts for Trinity. PIC: Mike Robey Photography.

Trinity fielded a new-look side for the league opener with Caitlin Clifton, Chloe Billigten, Emma Ryan, Erica Zanre, Hannah Dickinson, Maddison Hirst and Kirsty Musgrave all making their competitive debuts.

Hirst, aged just 16-years-old, made the step up from under-16 rugby to open age and fronted up well against the Rhinos pack.

Trinity travel to York City Knights next weekend and head coach Hirst feels his side have good chance to get their first win.

York were hammered 80-0 by Castleford Tigers in their opening league fixture yesterday afternoon.

Hirst added: "York will be on a similar par to us and it is one we are going to target.

"We know what we did well [against Leeds] and the things we need to change for this coming week.

"We will train hard and go into next week confident that we can put in a better performance."