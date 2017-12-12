Wood signs new deal at Wakefield Trinity

Kyle Wood has signed a new three-year contract at Wakefield Trinity.

Wood, 28, joined Trinity on a two-year deal in November 2016 from Huddersfield Giants and has gone on to make 25 appearances and score three tries in the red, white and blue.

The hooker, who came through the Trinity Academy before moving to Doncaster at the age of 18, said: “I am really happy with the new deal. We had a pretty good season last year, a couple of players have signed here again and I want to be a part of the club.

“We can definitely build on what we did last year and have an even better season.”

Trinity head coach Chris Chester said: “I am thrilled that Kyle has extended his stay with us for a further three years.

“He had an exceptional season for us last year. I am looking forward to watch him build a partnership with Tyler [Randell] over next season and see him go from strength to strength.”