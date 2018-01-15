Young Wakefield Trinity side defeated at Batley Bulldogs

A youthful Wakefield Trinity side lost 24-12 at Batley Bulldogs in Sunday’s pre-season friendly clash at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

Wakefield broke the deadlock on the half-hour when Tom Ashen intercepted a long pass and raced unchallenged 80 metres down the slope to score between the posts. Luke Hooley converted to give the visitors a 6-0 lead at the interval.

Batley signalled their intentions at the start of the second half when they forced a mistake from the kick-off and hooker Alistair Leak capitalised when he nipped over from acting half-back, Patch Walker converting to level.

The Bulldogs hit the front soon after when the ball went through several pairs of hands before Shaun Ainscough cut in off his wing and weaved over for a try goaled by Walker.

Trinity responded immediately and a break upfield set up an attack. Stand-off Max Jowitt hoisted a high kick and Wakefield kept the ball alive on the last tackle to send Jowitt over for a try improved by James Batchelor to level the scores.

However, Batley then clicked into gear and when Wakefield knocked on from the kick off, James Brown powered-over for an unconverted try.

The hosts continued to pile on the pressure and scored two further tries in the final 11 minutes with Wayne Reittie and Dane Manning crossing the whitewash.

Batley Bulldogs: Scott; Reittie, Cowling, Crookes, Ainsough; Walker, Brambani; Gledhill, Leak, Lillycrop, Harrison, Tomlinson, Chandler. Subs: Holland, Ward, Rowe, Brown, Manning.

Wakefield Trinity: Hooley; Kershaw, Ashen, Lewis, Croft; Jowitt, Oldroyd; Wray, Hiddlestone, Crowther, Newbound, Moxon, Batchelor. Subs: T Schofield, Jones, Gwaze, Aydin, Bailey, J Schofield, Kamano, Colethorpe.