Warrington Wolves 30 Wakefield Trinity 6 - Dream start counts for nothing as Trinity falter

A fifth straight Super League defeat was inflicted on Wakefield Trinity to leave them looking over their shoulders at the relegation place.

Warrington, though, kept in touch with Super League leaders St Helens with this 30-6 victory at the Halliwell Jones stadium.

The win keeps the Wolves in second spot behind the Saints before the two sides meet next Friday night, while Trinity are in danger of being dragged into the relegation dogfight as they continue to tumble down the table.

Winger Josh Charnley celebrated his 200th Super League appearance with a try, with others coming from Blake Austin, Mike Cooper, Jack Johnson and Ben Currie, with Dec Patton kicking five goals.

Wakefield’s points came from a first-minute try from Ryan Hampshire and a Danny Brough conversion.

It was the returning David Fifita who made an instant impact when in the opening minute of the game he went on a rampaging 40-metre midfield run and the supporting Hampshire took the pass and touched down to give the visitors a dream start.

Brough added the conversion and Trinity were certainly causing the Wolves plenty of problems in the opening exchanges with their aggressive approach.

Warrington weathered the early storm and responded with three tries to take a 16-6 lead at half-time.

And the home side extended their lead three minutes after the restart with another superb solo try from Austin, who stepped his way through the Trinity defence to score, and Patton converted to stretch the lead to 22-6.

There was plenty of effort from Trinity as they looked to get back into the game but they were guilty of numerous handling mistakes and errors.

Patton kicked a penalty just after the hour mark and the win was rounded off when Johnson touched down seconds before the final hooter.

Warrington: Mamo, Johnson, Goodwin, Austin, Patton, King, Charnley, Hill, D. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hughes, Philbin. Substitutes: Murdoch-Masila, J. Clark, Akauola, Davis.

Wakefield: Hampshire, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Croft, Caton-Brown, Miller, Brough, England, Crowther, Tanginoa, Pauli, Fifita, King. Substitutes: Gwaze, Kopczak, Hirst, Wood.

Referee: Liam Moore (RFL)