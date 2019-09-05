Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity: Greater pressure at the bottom end of Super League table, believes forward Chris Green

ON-LOAN forward Chris Green feels that the pressure at the bottom end of the Super League table is greater than what the teams at the top end of the ladder face.



The 29-year-old made the switch from Hull FC - where he won back-to-back Challenge Cups in 2016 and 2017 - to Wakefield Trinity last month.

Chris Green won back-to-back Challenge Cups with Hull FC. PIC: Richard Blaxall/SWpix.com.

The forward has tried to add a different dimension to an injury-hit Wakefield side who are yet to secure their Super League status for next season.

Trinity travel to Warrington Wolves tomorrow night, aiming to claim the victory that will ensure their survival.

“I have never been in this position at the bottom end of the table, I have been lucky enough to win a couple of cups and be challenging at the top,” said Green.

“But the pressure is the same at the bottom, if not greater.

“Since I have come in I have just tried to bring a freshness to the team and some energy and tried to lead by example.

“Hopefully we can get some more confidence back and get rolling again. We have done that the last couple of games and I am enjoying playing here.”

Green is out of contract at Hull at the end of the year and hasn’t been offered a new deal by the Black and Whites.

It was a move that surprised Green although he insists that his current focus is on securing Wakefield’s future before his own.

He admitted: “I am off-contract next year and I have got nothing sorted yet and I am still hoping to get that solved in the next month or so.

“I am concentrating on playing at Wakefield and then I will take it from there really.

“I have enjoyed my time here and the boys have been really welcoming.

“Chezzy (Chris Chester) has been really good and if there is a deal to be done, there is a deal to be done.

“I am not worried too much about that at the minute, it is more about playing and showing what I am worth.”

Warrington have lost their last six Super League outings but won the Challenge Cup two weeks ago at the expense of favourites St Helens.

The Wire are yet to secure their place in the top five and Green is anticipating another bruising encounter.

“They were going well but their league form is not great at the minute,” he added.

“But they are coming off the back of a massive Challenge Cup win and will be looking to finish the season strong.

“When we go there on Friday night they will be looking to get back into decent form in the league.

“So it is another tough game against tough opposition and these are the games you have got to perform in.

“You have got to match their physicality and their skill set. It is a tough challenge but one we are looking forward to.

“It is good motivation for us, we are still in a bit of scrap at the minute and we will be doing all we can to get that win.”