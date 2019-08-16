WATCH - Chris Green set to make Wakefield Trinity debut at Hull KR this weekend

NEW ARRIVAL Chris Green is in line for his Wakefield Trinity debut at Hull KR on Sunday afternoon.

The forward joined Trinity on loan until the end of the season prior to last weekend's clash with Hull FC.

Chris Green is in line for his Wakefield Trinity debut on Sunday. PIC: Allan McKenzie\SWPix.com.

Green was prevented from playing in that game by parent club Hull FC, who will not be offering him a renewed deal at the end of the year.

Trinity head coach Chris Chester was pleased with how his other new signings, Morgan Escare and Adam Tangata, performed in last Sunday's loss.

"I thought Escare was a real threat with the ball and set up that try for Joe Arundel," said Chester.

"I was really impressed with Morgan and with Adam [Tangata] as well.

Adam Tangata. PIC: Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com.

"I think he struggled with the speed of the game at times, but he has had a good week with the boys.

"We pretty much threw him in at the last minute last week and I thought he did a real good job for us.

"He is a player that will get better week in, week out the more he gets to play with the likes of Koppy [Craig Kopczak], Engy [Anthony England] and [Kelepi] Tanginoa and those kind of guys.

"I was pleased with both those guys and I am looking forward to Chris Green playing this weekend."

Morgan Escare. PIC: Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Wakefield made a total of four signings last week, with former player Ryan Atkins returning to the club after a 10-year stay at Warrington Wolves.

The centre won't be fit for the trip to East Yorkshire but Chester is hopeful to have him back for Trinity's home clash with Wigan on September 1.

Chester added: "It is too early to push him forward for this week but he has had a full week of training with the players non-contact.

"And just having somebody with his experience, he is a talker, he is pretty big and pretty vocal in training and he has got my respect and the rest of the team - especially with what he has achieved in his career.

"I am pretty confident he will do a good job in the red, white and blue."

The extra bodies have already made a difference to Wakefield's training sessions, as, at times, Trinity have been forced to train with only 18 players.

"We threw Morgan and Adam Tangata in, they only had one session and then a team run before last Sunday's game," Chester added.

"But I thought both of them were exceptional last weekend and I think they will be better for last week's outing.

"We had 23 train today (Thursday).

"We have had good numbers the last three to four training sessions and it has certainly helped with the amount of contact we have been able to do with the players."