WATCH - David Fifita's return a 'big lift' as Wakefield Trinity aim to end losing run at Warrington Wolves

There is finally some light at the end of the tunnel for Wakefield Trinity's injured players.

Trinity have been plagued by injuries in 2019, but will welcome David Fifita and Mason Caton-Brown back for their trip to Warrington Wolves tomorrow night.

And there is more good news for the weeks ahead, with the likes of Bill Tupou and Matty Ashurst potentially returning in time to face Huddersfield Giants next week.

Joe Arundel is also closing in on his comeback and is in line to face Catalans Dragons on July 6.

Wakefield only had 18 fit players available for their trip to Salford on Sunday, but as the business end of the season approaches, Trinity will finally begin to get some players back on the field.

"Just having Dave in and around the dressing room is a big lift for everybody," said head coach Chris Chester.

"He is a big favourite of the fans.

"Having people like Bill and Joe ready to return, it is nice for Milky [Jacob Miller] because he is going to potentially get his left-edge back."

Wakefield have had to rely on some of their academy products to step up and fill the vacant slots in recent weeks.

And Chester has confirmed that young forward Titus Gwaze will make his debut against Warrington tomorrow, with Danny Kirmond and Tyler Randell sidelined.

"The players that have come in have done a really, really good job," added Chester.

"People like, Jack Croft, who is only 18. It is probably a year too early for Crofty but he has had seven or eight sessions with the first team, all his training has been done with the academy.

"Young Lee Kershaw has done fantastically well here and at Oldham.

"Titus Gwaze is going to get a run out this week. He has been playing really well at Oldham.

"And with the knocks to Tyler Randell and Danny Kirmond last week, it gives young Titus a real opportunity.

"We have called Connor Bailey into the squad, he has been fantastic for the U19s.

"So I have been really pleased with the progression of these young kids.

"They have come into the team and done a job that they all can be proud of."

Wakefield travel to a Warrington side looking to return to winning ways after losing 16-14 to Hull KR last weekend.

Chester says that he does take encouragement from that result but insists that Trinity must improve their own game if they want to pick up the two points.

He said: "Warrington and St Helens have been the two standout teams. They are a well-coached team, with a lot of class.

"I know they rested Daryl Clark last week, he is back this week, as is [Joe] Philbin.

"I think there is that respect there from Warrington. They know we are a good side.

"We challenged them down here, right down to the last minute and hopefully that can be the same over at Warrington.

"Hull KR showed the way in how to minimise their threat in attack.

"In the first half, Warrington struggled to get out of their own 40-metre line.

"A lot of the play took place down on Warrington's try-line.

"And that is through a really good kicking game, and our kicking game needs to be really good this week.

"And our discipline as well, yardage penalties hurt us last week.

"There is a few areas that we can be a lot better at this week."

Chester claimed that Wakefield were in a relegation battle after the defeat to Salford last weekend.

However, the Trinity boss is still full of belief that his side can break back into the top-five spots.

He added: "When I sit back, I think I was a little bit frustrated at the time last weekend.

"There is enough quality in this team to get into a top five.

"We are a little bit low on confidence but I am hoping we can really turn a corner.

"We have got some big games coming up over the next three or four weeks.

"There is a good opportunity there to try and build some momentum, before it gets to the end of the season.

"And hopefully, fingers crossed, we can pick up a few more wins and be involved.

"It is a great competition this year, everybody is beating each other."