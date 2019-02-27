Watch: Leeds Rhinos’ Richie Myler impressed by Wakefield Trinity half-back Danny Brough’s partnership with Jacob Miller

LEEDS RHINOS’ reigning player of the year Richie Myler is gearing up for a titanic tussle with Wakefield Trinity’s magnificent seven Danny Brough.

Brough steered Trinity – who visit Emerald Headingley on Friday – to a first win of the Betfred Super League season against Catalans Dragons last week and Myler described his half-back rival as a “great talent”.

Leeds Rhinos' Richie Myler (left) and Wakefield Trinity's Ben Jones-Bishop

He said: “I think they’ve done really well to get him to go to Wakefield this year.

“His partnership with Jacob Miller is a good one, he has got a great kicking game and he manages games really well.”

Myler added: “We have watched a bit of footage from the Catalans game and he pulled the strings. We are under no illusions, we know we have to be on our mettle against him.”

Myler’s own partnership with off-season signing Tui Lolohea is beginning to bear fruit and Myler is confident they can cause Trinity problems.

He said: “Everyone’s starting to see the way Tui likes to play and his attacking prowess. Across the board we are all learning how we play with each other. We’ve got a lot of new combinations and systems, but I think we are building nicely. We’ve had a tough start, but as the games have gone on we’ve got gradually better and I thought last week [at St Helens] was one of the best performances we’ve had.

“We have got a tough test this week against Wakefield, but we’re looking forward to it.”