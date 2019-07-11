WATCH - Wakefield forward James Batchelor watched from the stands the last time Trinity defeated rivals Castleford Tigers

Trinity forward James Batchelor can remember watching from the terraces the last time Wakefield beat Castleford Tigers.

Wakefield have lost their last 12 games against their district rivals, with their last win coming in a 24-22 away triumph on February 8, 2015.

James Batchelor. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Trinity's last home win over the Tigers was just under six years ago, as they claimed a 36-32 success on September 8, 2013.

Batchelor broke into the Wakefield side in 2016 but has yet to experience winning a derby against Castleford.

And the 21-year-old forward is eager to put that right at Belle Vue tomorrow evening.

"It's been a while," said Batchelor of Trinity's last derby win over the Tigers.

James Batchelor scores against Catalans earlier in the season. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"We know how big it is, it is massive for us as players.

"I think the last time we beat them I was a fan in the stands, so it would be nice to get a win."

He added: "There have been a few close games. Even the one earlier this year, we came back late and nearly snuck the win, we are definitely due one.

"It is something that we just want to put right, it is a derby at the end of the day and you just want to win a derby."

Castleford have endured stuttering form over recent weeks and Batchelor added: "Their form has not been as good as it has been in the last few years, but they have started playing well recently.

"They played pretty well last week. They were probably unlucky last week so we need to play our best to get the win."

Wakefield are currently the same distance away from the play-off spots as they are from the bottom of the table.

Trinity sit in eighth, four points behind fifth-placed Catalans Dragons and four points clear of bottom-club London Broncos, who face Hull FC this evening.

However, Batchelor insists that Wakefield are looking up the table, rather than down it.

"It is a tight league and probably the tightest it has ever been," he added.

"Any team that can put a run together is going to end up in that top five and we want to be there.

"We have been there the last two seasons and we want to be there and get a shot at Old Trafford this year.

"Top five was our target at the start of the year and that has not changed at all.

"We would be wrong to change our targets half-way through the season, based on the quality we have got and what we know we are capable of.

"We have just got to start putting that on the field these next few weeks.

"And if we get a win on Friday I don't see why that can't start a good run for us until the end of the season."

Batchelor has had to contend with a few injury problems in 2019, as he suffered a knee injury in the early part of the season before picking up another knock a few weeks ago.

He said: "It has been a really frustrating season for myself, with the injuries that I have had.

"Especially with wanting to try and nail down that spot. I am just happy to get back in and hopefully I can get a good run until the end of the season now."