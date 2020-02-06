Watch Wakefield Trinity captain Jacob Miller talk about facing controversial Catalans Dragons signing Israel Folau

WAKEFIELD Trinity captain Jacob Miller says Israel Folau will be a “massive” threat if the controversial Catalans Dragons signing debuts against his side but says he is “not surprised” by the furore that has followed him.

Wakefield Trinity's Jacob Miller in action in their opener at Hull KR (Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Folau, 30, was sacked by Rugby Australia last year for writing a homophobic post on social media.

Catalans have gone against the will of both the RFL and Super League to sign the versatile back on a one-year deal and he could debut at Belle Vue on Sunday.

Super League yesterday vowed to have “greater authority” to prevent such controversial signings in the future and now want people to concentrate on on-field matters as the competition enters only its second round.

Dual-code international Folau - who starred for Melbourne Storm, Brisbane Broncos and Queensland State of Origin - has not played a match of any kind for 10 months and has not featured in league since 2010.

Israel Folau training with Catalans Dragons this week. (Laurent Selles/Catalans Dragons/via SWpix.com)

But Trinity stand-off Miller admitted: “He will be a massive threat.

“He is a massive kick target and a big unit out there on the edges, so hopefully he’ll have another week off.”

Asked if he was surprised by the controversy surrounding his fellow countryman, Miller said: “I’m not surprised by the controversy.

“With us having Keegan Hirst last year it is something we are pretty supportive of as a club, but other than that we have pretty big things to worry about this week.”

Halifax prop Hirst, Britain's first openly gay rugby league player, played alongside Miller for the last three years at Wakefield and admitted he felt “let down” by Catalans signing Folau condemding their actions.

Folau had said “hell awaits” gay people. He has been training with Catalans this week and Dragons boss Steve McNamara will name his 21-man squad tomorrow ahead of flying over to Yorkshire.

Wakefield boss Chris Chester said he had been told not to comment on Folau at today’s press conference - Miller was slightly more forthcoming - and said: "I've been strictly told by the people above and by Super League not to make any comment on anything to do with the gentleman from Catalans and I won't be making any comment on it.

"My hands are tied at this moment in time. Whether that changes over the coming weeks, I don't know but I'm under strict guidelines here from my chairman and my CEO and also from Super League.

"Super League has come out with a statement, I think our club chairman has come out with a statement and I fully support those two statements."

Wakefield - who lost their first game at Hull KR - are to hold a celebration of inclusivity when the Catalans visit on Sunday.

Chester added: "I'm led to believe potentially he (Folau) could be playing.

“I don't know a great deal about him to be honest, not really bothered too much about him either.

"There's 16 other blokes on the field. It's more about what we need to do this week."