WATCH: Wakefield Trinity lose forward Craig Huby to another injury

LUCKLESS Wakefield Trinity prop Craig Huby is facing up to four months on the sidelines.

The former Castleford Tigers star, 32, dislocated his shoulder in only the second game of the season against St Helens.

Wakefield hoped he would recover in a couple of weeks’ time but - eight days on from that 24-18 loss - head coach Chris Chester today revealed the experienced forward is likely to need a major operation.

“It looks like he’ll need a recon’ on that shoulder now,” he said, ahead of Thursday’s home game with Catalans Dragons.

“He goes to see the specialist again at the back end of this week but it’s looking like surgery.

“That could mean three to four months out of action.

“We’d just got him back from a knee issue, too, and we lost him again.

“It’s hard on Chubbs (Huby) and it really hurt us that interchange as he’d only played I think 10 minutes.

“We lost him but also lost Kirmo (Danny Kirmond) so that had a big effect on us at the time with the interchanges.”

Chester, who has already lost hooker Tyler Randell to a long-term injury, does have front-row options for Thursday’s game.

“We gave Keegan Hirst and Jordan Crowther a hit-out at the weekend in the reserves game and I thought both those two were excellent,” he said.

“One of those two will play this weekend as a direct replacement for Chubbs.

“Who it is yet I’m not too sure but they both did exceptionally well in that reserve game.

“We’re fortunate in that we have some really good competition for places there.”

Second-row Kirmond came off with a slight biceps tear against St Helens.

Chester added: “He’s touch and go for Catalans.

“We’ll make a call on him on Wednesday morning at the team-run.

“James Batchelor is another we’ll make a call on him at the team-run.

“Pauli Pauli’s been training but it might come a week too soon for him.

“We’ve lost Tyler and Chubs and are down on a few numbers but we’ve a big enough squad to cover those four, five blokes that could potentially be missing.”