WATCH - Wakefield Trinity must take chances against Wigan Warriors - Chris Chester

Wakefield Trinity must be more clinical when they face Wigan Warriors tonight, insists head coach Chris Chester.

READ: How Tom Johnstone is helping Ti Arona through injury rehab.

Trinity face Wigan at the DW Stadium this evening (7.45pm), hoping to bounce back from a frustrating 36-16 derby defeat against Castleford Tigers last Friday.

Chris Chester. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com

Chester was pleased with his side’s performance for the majority of that game but admits they need to be more ruthless in attack against the Warriors.

Wigan have won five of their last six Super League games, with a 32-10 defeat at rivals St Helens last week ending a five-game winning run.

“They are playing well and they are hard to beat on their own turf,” said Chester.

“Saints certainly showed us the way to beat them. We have just got to match their physicality.

Chris Chester has backed the return of a mandatory reserve grade. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“They are a big side and an aggressive team and we have got to make sure we get out of the blocks.”

Chester added: “We just take each week as it comes, it is more about the performance this week.

“We showed some real good signs last week in that Castleford game.

“If we can just tidy a few areas up with our execution and make the most of our good ball that we are getting then we are a very hard team to beat ourselves.

Mason Caton-Brown will miss tonight's game through injury. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“I thought we played well for 60 minutes. It was just that 10-minute period after half-time and the 10-minute period at the end of the game.”

The Trinity chief doesn’t believe that tonight’s clash is a “must-win” for Wakefield.

A defeat would leave them six points adrift of the play-off places whereas a victory would put them right back in contention for a top-five spot. “There is pressure every week,” insisted Chester.

“I am not going to say it is a must-win game. It is important we improve in certain areas and I am confident we can do a job on Wigan.”

Craig Kopczak has been ruled out of tonight's game. PIC: Bruce Rollinson.

Meanwhile, Chester has backed the re-introduction of a mandatory reserve grade for the 2020 season.

Super League’s 11 English clubs, along with Widnes Vikings and Bradford Bulls will have to enter teams into a reserve grade competition from next year.

Five applications from Championship and League One clubs are also being considered with decisions on their participation to be made at the end of July.

The current dual-reg and loan system is to remain unaffected by the changes.

Chester said: “We are big advocates of it. We have tried running one this year but it has been a bit stop, start because of the amount of teams that are involved.

“At the time I thought it was a crazy decision to get rid of the reserve grade.

“I don’t think the dual-reg has worked the way the RFL thought it would.

“I am all for it. We will have a pretty competitive reserve grade team next year.”

Meanwhile, Craig Kopczak and Mason Caton-Brown have been ruled out of tonight’s game through injury.