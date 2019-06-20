WATCH - Wakefield Trinity no longer a stepping stone to bigger clubs, insists centre Reece Lyne

Centre Reece Lyne believes that Wakefield Trinity players no longer want to leave Belle Vue for the so-called bigger clubs.

Such has been Wakefield's progress over the last two or so years, that Lyne feels players now see Trinity as a place where they can achieve "special" things.

Lyne insists that Trinity's "top talent" is now wanting to remain at Belle Vue, something that is hard to argue with given that Tom Johnstone, Jacob Miller and David Fifita have all been tied down on long-term deals in the last 12 months.

He said: "The more key players that you tie down, like your Tom's and your Bill's [Tupou] and Jacob Miller's, people like that; It encourages other people to sign on again.

"Dave has just re-signed a month or so ago.

"The top talent at the club is wanting to stay and build something special.

"We do feel that we can do something special."

Lyne has also been impressed by the Trinity academy players that have come into the first team this season.

Lee Kershaw and Jack Croft have both made their debuts while Titus Gwaze and Connor Bailey have both been included in the 19-man squad for the clash with Warrington Wolves.

"I have been really impressed with them, especially young Jack Croft," added Lyne.

"He is only 18 and he has got a real bright future ahead of him.

"And hopefully he can be a main stay at centre in this team for the next 10 to 12 years.

"We have got young Connor Bailey in the squad. I haven't seen too much off him but I have heard nothing but high raps about him, so he is another exciting talent.

"And young Lee Kershaw on the wing has done a fantastic job, he has not looked out of place at all.

"The future is really bright for Wakefield, which is really important.

"Because over the years they have lost a lot of their young talent but I think they see a pathway and a real future for the club going forward, which is a real positive for the club."

Lyne feels that there is "no pressure" on Wakefield when they take on Warrington Wolves this evening, with the Wire aiming to bounce back from a 16-14 defeat against Hull KR last weekend.

Trinity have lost their last four Super League games but the 26-year-old feels that it will only take a few wins before things start to look more positive again.

He added: "We know it is going to be a tough challenge but every game is a tough challenge.

"We have been in a hole the last four to five games.

"There is no pressure on us tomorrow, so we go down there excited and looking forward to the challenge.

"The table is really tight, we are four points from the bottom but two points from the top five.

"So, if we can pick up two wins then it is a totally different outlook on the table.

"We are under no illusions that we need to pick up some wins fast but we are confident we can do that, especially when we get a few more bodies back."

The Trinity centre continued: "It is a bit doom and gloom at the moment, people are saying how we are only four points from the bottom, but we are only two points from fifth.

"It is really tight. The key thing is working hard and picking up some wins sooner rather than later.

"I don't think it matters too much how you get the wins, it is just about getting the two points on board and getting away from the teams below you."