WATCH - Wakefield Trinity ready for 'massive game' at relegation rivals Hull KR

Wakefield Trinity could all but secure their Super League status for another year when they face Hull KR on Sunday afternoon (3pm).

The relegation rivals sit level on 18 points with just four games left to play.

Chris Chester. PIC: Allan McKenzie\SWPix.com

Victory for Trinity could put them four points clear of bottom-club London Broncos, who face Catalans Dragons in Perpignan this evening.

Wakefield have lost their last five league games while Rovers have been beaten in three of their last five outings.

"It is a massive game. Massive, massive game. It is a must win for us," insisted head coach Chris Chester.

"They are always very tough to beat at home and I think they have been playing well without quite getting over the line.

David Fifita is set to miss the remainder of the season through injury. PIC: Allan McKenzie\SWPix.com.

"They sent a young team to Wigan and had a real dig. It could've gone either way against Huddersfield and it went down to the wire against Castleford.

"So, yeah, it is a massive game for us. And the sooner we get that win the better for everybody."

Chester admitted that his side felt "deflated" after losing 26-16 to the Robins' city rivals Hull FC last weekend.

Wakefield took an 11th-minute lead but five tries without reply for the Black and Whites took the game away from Trinity.

Chester continued: "Everybody was deflated after the performance last week, we felt we had enough field position to come up with more points.

"When the luck is against you, it is against you. There were a couple of opportunities there when the ball bounced against us.

"Hopefully that luck will change this weekend and we come away from Craven Park smiling."

The 2019 campaign has been one of Chester's "most challenging" years as a head coach.

Back-to-back fifth-placed finishes for Wakefield in 2017 and 2018 has increased the expectations at Belle Vue.

"We have found ourselves in a bit of rut that we are struggling to get out of at the moment," Chester added.

"It has probably been my most challenging year as a head coach.

"There was a lot of expectation at the start of the season and I am pretty sure there will be expectation next year as well.

"But we need to focus on making sure we finish the season strong and get a win or two before the end of the year.

"I want to win as many games as we possibly can towards the end of the year. There is certainly no panic within the staff, there is no panic within the playing group.

"We have just got to find a way of getting that result, it is win at all costs. And hopefully we can get that done this week."