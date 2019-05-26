WATCH - Wakefield Trinity: We could have been smarter against Catalans Dragons says George King

Forward George King reckons Wakefield Trinity would have returned from Liverpool with two points if they had been a bit smarter and more ruthless.

Trinity trailed Catalans Dragons 12-0 at the break, but stormed back in the second half. The scores were level until three minutes from time, but a drop goal followed by a converted try condemned Trinity to a 25-18 defeat.

Wakefield's George King, right, and Danny Kirmond tackle Catalans Dragons' Matty Smith.

Reflecting on the game, King said: “We got off to a really good start in the second half and managed to get in front, but the last five minutes I don’t think we controlled very well and our smarts weren’t very good.

“At 14-12 we were on top, but credit to Catalans – they weathered the storm and they were really good. I think it made for a good test, the neutrals will have enjoyed it.

“We are very disappointed, but we’ve got to lick our wounds and go again on Saturday against Saints.”

Trinity were confident at the break, despite the two-try deficit, King said.

George King.

“We just said stick to the game plan and try and turn them around and control the ball a bit better,” he recalled.

“There were no heads down at half-time. We were still positive. We got two tries and a penalty goal and I just think we needed to be a bit more ruthless in the second quarter of the second half.”

Wakefield’s game kicked off the Dacia Magic Weekend at Anfield Stadium.

Of the experience, King said: “It was really good, I thoroughly enjoyed it.

“I know there’s been a bit of a negative vibe about the attendance, but I thought the attendance today was really good.

“Not many fans normally turn up for the first game at Magic Weekend, but it seemed they did today.

Trinity are now focusing on their biggest game of the season so far, Saturday’s Coral Challenge Cup quarter-final at Betfred Super League’s top side St Helens.

Saints will be hot favourites and King reckons that will suit Wakefield.

“That’s probably one of the positives we can take, that we are the underdogs,” he said.

“This team has been known in the past for being underdogs and turning teams around.

“If we can go there and play how we know we can play I am sure we can turn them around.”