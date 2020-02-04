We are ready to right some wrongs says Wakefield Trinity star Josh Wood

It will be only the second round of the season, but Wakefield Trinity hooker Josh Wood reckons this weekend’s visit of Catalans Dragons is already a big game.

Trinity’s Betfred Super League campaign began with a 30-12 loss at Hull KR last Friday, the day before Catalans were beaten 32-12 by visitors Huddersfield Giants.

Wood scored the second of Trinity’s two tries on his Super League debut for them, but admitted the round one setback was “tough to take” and insisted they will be fired up to make amends on Sunday afternoon.

“We made too many errors and gave away too many penalties,” the former Salford Red Devils man said.

“We just didn’t seem up for it, we were a bit flat - I don’t know why.

“But we’ve been training [yesterday], everything’s good and we’ll be ready to put a few things right this week.”

Catalans will be in a similar mood.

Wood said: “They are coming off the back of a loss as well so it’s going to be a tough game, but I think we’ll be ready for it.

“We’ll prepare well this week and I can’t wait.”

Successive defeats would be a blow to Trinity who won only three of their final 15 league games last year.

“It’s important, we don’t want to be chasing our tails in round five or six,” Wood warned.

“We’ve got to get a few points early on.”

This weekend’s fixture is set to be Wood’s first competitive game as a home player at Mobile Rocket Stadium, Belle Vue.

He recalled: “Every time I have played there, the crowd’s always on top of you.

“It will be good to get them on my side - instead of on the other end.

“I enjoy playing there, it’s going to be good this week and I’m looking forward to it.”

Wood’s arrival has given coach Chris Chester a welcome - if slightly confusing - selection headache.

Josh and Kyle Wood, no relation, are competing to be Trinity’s first-choice hooker.

“We are both learning off each other every day,” Josh said.

“He is one of my closest mates at Wakefield, we get on really well.”

Josh Wood is still living in Wigan and travels to Wakefield with teammates Matty Ashurst and Romain Navarrete.

The 24-year-old made his debut for Salford in 2015 and totalled 36 appearances for them in Super League, though injuries restricted him to only five games last year.

“I am really enjoying it,” he said of his new club. “All the lads are sound, I feel good and feel at home.

“I was out of contract at Salford and thought I needed a change, after an injury-hit season.

“I met Chezzy [Trinity coach Chris Chester] and liked what he said.

“I spoke to Matty Ashurst a few times in the gym at Wigan and he was saying it is a really good club.

“I was at Salford with Craig Kopczak and he said the same, so it was good words all round and that persuaded me.”