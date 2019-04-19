'We have just got to get on with it,' says Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester as three more players pick up injuries

Wakefield Trinity could be without three more players for their derby clash with Leeds Rhinos on Easter Monday.

Joe Arundel, David Fifita and Matty Ashurst all picked up injuries as Trinity narrowly lost 28-26 at rivals Castleford on Thursday evening.

Chris Chester.

Wakefield have already lost seven players to long-term injuries, with first-choice half-back pairing Jacob Miller and Danny Brough joining the casualty list earlier this week.

Arundel was forced from the field with a suspected torn pectoral muscle while Fifita (calf) and Ashurst (foot) are fighting to be fit for the clash with Leeds.

"We have lost another close one, I hate coming to this place," said Chester after Thursday night's defeat.

"It is not good for Arundel, he looks like he has torn a pec.

"Fifita injured his calf, Ashurst his foot.

"I just said to Gilly [Lee Gilmour] and Stu Dickens they are next in line next week, they are going to have to play a couple of games after Easter.

"It has been a crazy three weeks, with the injuries.

"But we have just got to try and get on with it and manage it the best we can over the next three weeks."

Chester branded Wakefield's first-half performance against Castleford as they worst 40 minutes of their season.

Trinity trailed 22-4 at the break but came close to pulling off a remarkable comeback, only to lose by two points.

Chester added: "I think it was a missed opportunity.

"We had no real intent defensively, big Wattsy [Liam Watts], ran them up in that first 40 minutes.

"It just gave us way too much to do, there was a big mountain to climb in the second half.

"It is probably the worst 40-minute performance from us this year."