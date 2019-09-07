Who plays where and when in Super League's final-night FOUR club scrap to stave off relegation

AFTER bottom-placed London Broncos’ dramatic win at Hull KR last night, the battle to avoid relegation from Super League will now go down to the final weekend - with FOUR clubs still in danger of the drop.

READ MORE: How Hull KR's worst nightmare unfolded against London Broncos

Remarkably, London (12th), Hull KR (11th), Huddersfield Giants (tenth) and Wakefield Trinity (ninth) are all locked on 20 points.

Hull KR before his side's defeat against London Broncos that leaves them firmly in danger of relegation. (PIC: JONATHAN GAWTHORPE)

Broncos captain Jay Pitts scored a 78th minute try to gain his elated side the victory they needed last night to avoid being almost certainly condemned to relegation.

Stunned Rovers - who came back from 12-0 down to lead - would have made sure of their safety with success but are now left still fearing for survival after the sobering 20-16 defeat.

Other results last night saw the incredible final shoot-out come into play: Wakefield lost 23-16 at Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield fell more convincingly 48-6 at leaders St Helens.

Spirited London - promoted last autumn and given little chance of survival outside of their own camp - were supposed to play at Wakefield next Sunday when KR were also due to be in action at Salford Red Devils.

However, all four clubs under threat will now play on Friday evening and kick-off at the same time (7.45pm).

Wakfield host Broncos at Belle Vue in a game that has been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports, Rovers head to a Salford side who are on a seven-game winning run after last night’s 20-12 victory at Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield entertain a Catalans Dragons side who remain in freefall following a 46-12 thrashing at Wigan Warriors.

The winners of Wakefield and London will be safe come what may while Hull KR and Huddersfield know victory will see them home regardless of other results.

But for any side that loses their fate could come down to points difference.

As it stands, Wakefield (-124) are best off in that regard followed by Huddersfield (-207), Rovers (-219) and, lastly, London (-273) who remain bottom.

Sky Sports have yet to announce which of the remaining games they will schedule for Thursday night with - as it stands - Leeds hosting Warrington, Wigan entertaining Castleford Tigers and Hull FC welcoming Saints all on Friday.

Round 29 fixtures confirmed: Friday September 13 (all 7.45pm kick-off) - Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons, Salford Red Devils v Hull KR, Wakefield Trinity v London Broncos (televised on Sky Sports)