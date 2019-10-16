Why Reece Lyne loves England World Cup Nines coach Wayne Bennett's "stories" so much

ENGLAND centre Reece Lyne admits he just can’t get enough of coach Wayne Bennett’s storytelling.

Competing nations pose during the Rugby League World Cup Nines media opportunity at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Sydney. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

The Wakefield Trinity player is set to represent his country once more when the Downer Rugby League World Cup Nines gets underway in Sydney on Friday.

Lyne made his Test debut against France last year and loves working under the legendary Australian coach.

“He’s definitely always great to work with is Wayne,” he said, about the 69-year-old former Queensland State of Origin and Kangaroos boss.

“You can just sit and listen to some of his stories.

“You can learn so much from everything he says.

“He’s such an experienced guy and I am learning a lot. Hopefully I can keep learning and adding things to my game.”

Lyne, 26, was at Sydney Opera House today for the media launch of the inaugural World Cup Nines when all the mens and womens squads that will be featuring over Friday and Saturday congregated together.

“It could be a big event,” he said, with superstars like Tonga’s Jason Taumalolo, New Zealand’s Shaun Johnson and Australia’s Daly Cherry-Evans just some of those on show.

“Hopefully it will grow and grow over the years and get a good fan base.

“It could be a yearly thing and it gets to showcase everyone’s skill.

“It’s obviously a lot shorter games and a lot more intense so I reckon it will be a really good event.

“Being here now, in and around the other countries, I am excited.

“I’m still trying to adapt to the jet lag but we’ve had a couple of good training sessions and the boys are looking forward to it all on Friday.”