Wigan Warriors full-back Morgan Escare joins Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity have freshened up their squad with the addition of Wigan Warriors full-back Morgan Escare on loan until the end of the season.

The French-born full-back has found game time hard to come at the Warriors this year, making just five starts.

He has been ousted by Zak Hardaker in the number one spot, with the former Leeds Rhinos man one of the Warriors' top appearance makers this year.

Trinity have been looking to add to their squad for the past few weeks, with a potential signing falling through ahead of their trip to St Helens.

Head coach Chris Chester was hit with further injury concerns following the loss at the league leaders, with Reece Lyne and Danny Kirmond both picking up knocks.

But now Trinity have managed to bring in some reinforcements and Escare is looking forward to getting game time with Trinity.

"I'm looking forward to getting some game time and helping Wakefield in the last five games," said Escare.

"I've not played much this season at Wigan and I feel fresh and ready to go for Trinity.

"Hopefully I get the chance this week to run out in front of the Trinity fans and give my all for the team."