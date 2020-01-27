Wigan Warriors prop joins Wakefield Trinity on season-long loan deal

Wakefield Trinity have eased their injury concerns with the signing of Romain Navarrete on a season-long loan deal from Wigan Warriors.

The 25-year-old, who has also played at Catalans Dragons, last played for the Warriors in a 26-8 victory over Castleford Tigers on September 12.

The Frenchman has featured over 70 times in Super League with Wigan and Catalans since making his top-flight debut with the Dragons in 2015.

And the forward is hopeful of making his debut in Trinity's Super League opener against Hull KR on Friday night.

“I’m really pleased to get the opportunity to come here," he said.

“I met all of the lads this morning and they were all welcoming. I can’t wait to train with them today and enjoy myself.

“Hopefully I’ll be in contention on Friday. If I get the opportunity to play for Wakefield on Friday, it will be very good.”

Head coach Chris Chester added: “I’m delighted to get Romain in for the 2020 season.

“He’s a tough and aggressive middle unit that has a wealth of experience in Super League, despite being only 25.

"He’ll add some depth to the pack and I’m looking forward to working with him throughout the year.”