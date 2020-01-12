Women's Super League fixtures announced - Leeds Rhinos' Headingley Stadium to host Grand Final

Emerald Headingley Stadium - home of champions Leeds Rhinos - will stage this year’s Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final.
The title decider will take place on Sunday, October 11, the day after the men’s showpiece at Old Trafford.
Fixtures for the new 10-team competition, released today, will see Rhinos open their title defence at home to Bradford Bulls on Sunday, March 29.
Last year’s table-toppers Castleford Tigers, who were beaten by Leeds in the Challenge Cup decider and Grand Final, begin with a game at 2019 league runners-up St Helens.
Featherstone Rovers will have home advantage in a round one West Yorkshire derby against Wakefield Trinity.
Under a new format, the competition - featuring newcomers Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves - will split after nine rounds, in mid-July, when every team has played all its rivals once.
The top-four will face each other home and away, with the leading pair after the six additional rounds going straight through the the Grand Final.
The bottom six after nine rounds will contest the Betfred Women’s Super League Shield, playing each other once before semi-finals and a final at Headingley ahead of the title decider.
Points from before the split will carry over into both the play-offs and Shield.
The change - from a home and away system, followed by top-four play-off semi-finals - is designed to produce more competitive matches, particularly late in the season.
Rhinos will use three home venues, with one game each at Headingley and the club’s Kirkstall training base and the rest at Sports Park Weetwood.
Tigers will play home games at the Jungle, Rovers at LD Nutrition Stadium and Trinity at Mobile Rocket Stadium.
Headingley was originally due to host the 2019 Grand Final on the day after the men’s games, but the game was moved forward two days and switched to St Helens due to England’s involvement in the World Cup Nines in Sydney.
The Coral Women's Challenge Cup final will be played at University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday, June 6, as a curtain-raisr to the two men’s semi-finals.
Betfred Women’s Super League fixtures:
Leeds Rhinos
March
Sun 29 Bradford Bulls (Sports Park Weetwood)
April
Sun 19 St Helens (a) 3pm
May
Fri 1 Featherstone Rovers (Headingley) 5.30pm
Sun 31 Castleford Tigers (SPW) 1pm
June
Sun 14 Warrington Wolves (a) 2pm
Fri 19 Wakefield Trinity (Leeds Rugby Academy, Kirkstall) 7.15pm
Sun 28 York City Knights (a) 2pm
July
Sun 5 Wigan Warriors (SPW) 1pm
Sun 12 Huddersfield Giants (a) 3pm
Castleford Tigers
March
Sun 29 St Helens (a) 3pm
April
Sun 19 Bradford Bulls (h) 2pm
May
Sun 3 Wakefield Trinity (h) 2pm
Sun 17 Wigan Warriors (a) 2pm
Sun 31 Leeds Rhinos (a) 1pm
June
Sun 21 York City Knights (h) 2pm.
Sun 28 Huddersfield Giants (h) 2pm
July
Sun 5 Featherstone Rovers (a) 3pm
Sun 12 Warrington Wolves (h) 2pm
Featherstone Rovers
March
Sun 29 Wakefield Trinity (h) 5pm
April
Sun 19 Wigan Warriors (h) 5pm
May
Fri 1 Leeds Rhinos (a) 5.30pm
Sun 17 St Helens (a) 3pm
Sun 31 Huddersfield Giants (a) 3pm
June
Sun 21 Warrington Wolves (h) 5pm
Sun 28 Bradford Bulls (h) 5pm
July
Sun 5 Castleford Tigers (h) 3pm
Sun 12 York City Knights (a) 2pm
Wakefield Trinity
March
Sun 29 Featherstone Rovers (a) 5pm
April
Sun 19 York City Knights (h) 1pm
May
Sun 3 Castleford Tigers (a) 2pm
Sat 16 Huddersfield Giants (h) 1pm
Sat 30 Warrington Wolves (a) 12.30pm
June
Fri 19 Leeds Rhinos (a) 7.15pm
Sun 28 Wigan Warriors (a) 2pm
July
Sun 5 Bradford Bulls (h) 1pm
Sun 12 St Helens (h) 1pm