Women's Super League: Wakefield Trinity Ladies kick off home campaign with derby clash against Featherstone Rovers

Wakefield Trintiy Ladies’ opening Super League home game has an element of “added spice,” says head coach Wayne Hirst.

Trinity host Wakefield district rivals Featherstone Rovers in their first home game of 2019, after starting their campaign with three consecutive away fixtures.

Rovers sit in seventh and are without a win from their first three games while Wakefield are one place ahead in sixth, with one victory and two defeats from their opening games.

Trinity lost 58-6 against third-placed Bradford Bulls in their last outing and Hirst is hoping his side can put that defeat firmly behind them on Sunday.

“Featherstone are just around the corner from us, so it has got that added bit of spice,” said Hirst.

“I think for us, after the previous week [against Bradford], it is just about trying to get some form and playing how I know we can.

Georgia Cutt scored the only try in Wakefield's last outing at Bradford Bulls. PIC: Mike Robey Photography.

“We are trying to settle down as a team. Hopefully having last weekend off will set us in good stead, and we will see how we go on Sunday.”

This weekend’s clash will be played at Belle Vue, with Hirst keen to get Wakefield’s home season off to a winning start.

He added: “We are really looking forward to it, we enjoyed playing there [at Belle Vue] last season.

“There are one or two teams this year that are playing all of their home games at the club’s stadium, and I think it is good that they are doing that.”

Wakefield will have a few players missing through injury and unavailability but Hirst is expecting the bulk of his squad to be up for selection this weekend.

Trinity will take a two-week break from league action after this Sunday’s fixture, before hosting St Helens on June 2.

Meanwhile, Wakefield will be in Challenge Cup action, on the weekend beginning May 25 after being drawn at home to Widnes Vikings in the second round.

Widnes won 16-14 against Oulton Raidettes to book their spot in the second round while all Super League clubs entered the draw at the second round stage.

The Ladies side got the same draw as the men’s team, who host Widnes in the Coral Challenge Cup sixth round at the Mobile Rocket Stadium tonight (7.45pm).

That game will be played at Belle Vue, in the second of six Ladies games currently scheduled to be played at the stadium.