Sandal Lawn Tennis Club: Wakefield tennis club hosting weekend to encourage people to pick up a racquet and play

A Wakefield tennis club is encouraging residents to join in with its Big Tennis Weekend
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 28th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Sandal Lawn Tennis Club is offering a host of free sessions at the event on Saturday, July 15.

Established in 1885, the club is one of the oldest clubs in the county and boasts six newly-refurbished all-weather floodlit courts.

A spokesperson for the club said: “It is all about having fun with friends and family, including coaching; games; competitions; and social events.

The open day is aimed to get people into the sport, with all ages welcome to come and try - without any experience or equipment neededThe open day is aimed to get people into the sport, with all ages welcome to come and try - without any experience or equipment needed
The open day is aimed to get people into the sport, with all ages welcome to come and try - without any experience or equipment needed
"We can provide racquets and tennis balls so anyone can come along and play.

"We will be putting on a free barbecue for all participants.

"Tennis is for all – you don’t need to already have a playing partner before you join Sandal Lawn Tennis Club.”

For more information visit www.clubspark.lta.org.uk/sandallawntennisclub/Events .

Sandal Lawn Tennis Club is hosting a Free Tennis open day on the 15th of JulySandal Lawn Tennis Club is hosting a Free Tennis open day on the 15th of July
Sandal Lawn Tennis Club is hosting a Free Tennis open day on the 15th of July
The open day also allows people a chance to see the new facilities at the Lawn Tennis clubThe open day also allows people a chance to see the new facilities at the Lawn Tennis club
The open day also allows people a chance to see the new facilities at the Lawn Tennis club
