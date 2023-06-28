Sandal Lawn Tennis Club is offering a host of free sessions at the event on Saturday, July 15.

Established in 1885, the club is one of the oldest clubs in the county and boasts six newly-refurbished all-weather floodlit courts.

A spokesperson for the club said: “It is all about having fun with friends and family, including coaching; games; competitions; and social events.

The open day is aimed to get people into the sport, with all ages welcome to come and try - without any experience or equipment needed

"We can provide racquets and tennis balls so anyone can come along and play.

"We will be putting on a free barbecue for all participants.

"Tennis is for all – you don’t need to already have a playing partner before you join Sandal Lawn Tennis Club.”

For more information visit www.clubspark.lta.org.uk/sandallawntennisclub/Events .

