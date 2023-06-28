Sandal Lawn Tennis Club: Wakefield tennis club hosting weekend to encourage people to pick up a racquet and play
Sandal Lawn Tennis Club is offering a host of free sessions at the event on Saturday, July 15.
Established in 1885, the club is one of the oldest clubs in the county and boasts six newly-refurbished all-weather floodlit courts.
A spokesperson for the club said: “It is all about having fun with friends and family, including coaching; games; competitions; and social events.
"We can provide racquets and tennis balls so anyone can come along and play.
"We will be putting on a free barbecue for all participants.
"Tennis is for all – you don’t need to already have a playing partner before you join Sandal Lawn Tennis Club.”
For more information visit www.clubspark.lta.org.uk/sandallawntennisclub/Events .