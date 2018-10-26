Spain performance leaves thrilled Fisher ‘speechless’

Spain boss Darren Fisher says he was left “speechless” after Spain secured one of their greatest achievements since making their international debut in May 2014.

Despite losing by four points against Serbia at the Makis Stadium in Belgrade, Spain’s march towards World Cup Qualification gained more pace.

The Spanish side, coached by Wakefield’s Fisher, also had Eastmoor Dragons’ Chris Lopez in the squad for the historic clash.

In order to remain in the top two of European Championship B, Spain needed to beat Serbia or lose by no more than 14 points to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

“We want to create history, this is absolutely massive, it’s so important to us,” said Fisher. “We are pushing so many boundaries and this result says we are here, we are making our mark.”

Serbia looked on course to beat the Spanish by a 14-point margin when Brandon Janjic crossed to extend the Serb’s advantage to 10 points with nine minutes to play.

But a late effort from Anthony Delgado ensured that Spain would move forward in their quest to reach the World Cup.

They will now now join the winners of European C, either Norway or Greece, as third seeds in next year’s final European World Cup qualifying group, while Russia and Italy will be second seeds.

