Super League’s Magic Weekend set for Mersey beat

Anfield Stadium, in Liverpool, will host the 2018 Dacia Magic Weekend, Super League has confirmed.

Wakefield Trinity will open the weekend - which sees an entire round of matches staged at one ground over two days - when they face Catalans Dragons on Saturday, May 25 (2pm).

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 20/05/2018 - Rugby League - Dacia Magic Weekend - Hull KR v Hull FC - St. James's Park, Newcastle, England - A general view of Hull KR playing Hull FC at St James's Park.

Hull are next up in the weekend’s only all-Yorkshire clash, against Huddersfield Giants (4.30pm).

Day one ends with champions Wigan Warriors facing Warrington Wolves in a 2018 Grand Final rematch (7pm).

Hull KR take on Salford Red Devils in the first game on Sunday, May 26 (1pm).

That is followed by Leeds Rhinos against London Broncos (3.30pm) and Castleford Tigers meet St Helens in the finale at 6pm.

Anfield will be the fifth stadium to host a Magic Weekend after Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield, Etihad Stadium - home of Manchester City - and St James’ Park, Newcastle.

A crowd of 26,234 saw England beat New Zealand in a Test match at Anfield earlier this month and the Four Nations final was staged there two years ago.

Fixtures for next year’s Magic Weekend have been based on teams’ rankings in the 2018 season.

Super League’s chief executive Robert Elstone said: “On behalf of the Super League clubs we’re delighted to be taking the Dacia Magic Weekend to one of the most famous stadiums in the world.

“Anfield and Liverpool Football Club have embraced our sport. Throughout all our discussions on the Magic Weekend, they made it very clear to us they wanted that relationship to continue.

“The game should be proud that Anfield has become a rugby league venue.

“I would also like to thank Mayor Joe Anderson for his support for what will be a great weekend for Super League and the city of Liverpool.”

Elstone, a former chief executive of Everton Football Club, added: “I had the privilege of working in the city for more than a decade and I know Super League fans will have a great time not only at Anfield, but in one of our country’s most vibrant and exciting cities.

“The place is special – it’s a perfect fit for the celebratory atmosphere of Magic.”

Of the change of venue, he said: “I’d also like to thank the city of Newcastle and Newcastle United for hosting the Magic Weekend so well over the past four seasons.

“They’ve created so many great memories for Super League and our fans and have set the bar very high for Liverpool. Newcastle has inked its place into Super League history.”

Tickets for the 2019 Dacia Magic Weekend will go on sale on Monday, November 19.

Magic Weekend fixtures:

Saturday May 25 - Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons (2pm); Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants (4.30pm), Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves (7pm).

Sunday May 26 - Salford Red Devils v Hull Kingston Rovers (1pm), Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos (3.30pm), St Helens v Castleford Tigers (6pm).