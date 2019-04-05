Tour De Yorkshire timings revealed

With just one month to go until the Tour De Yorkshire 2019, the race timings have been revealed.

The men’s race will take place between Thursday, May 2 and Sunday, May 5, while the women’s race will take place on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4.

The women’s stages will take place in the morning, with the men’s stages following in the afternoon.

The Peloton, or group of riders, will pass through Pontefract and Castleford in the race which sees cyclists take on challenging routes across Yorkshire.

Peter Dodd, commercial director of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “It’s always exciting to share these timings as spectators can now plan exactly where and when they want to watch the race. ”

Last year 2.6 million spectators lined the routes and 12.5 million watched from home, across 190 countries.

Stage Two of the race, The World Stage, will take place on Friday, May 3, and will see the Peloton travel through Pontefract and Castleford.

The Men’s Race will begin outside Barnsley Town Hall at 2.45pm, before passing through Royston, Notton, Ryhill, Nostell, Wragby and Purston Jaglin before the first sprint on Bondgate in Pontefract at 3.23pm.

They will then continue north, passing through Castleford at 3.28pm before travelling to Allerton and Kippax.

The women will follow the same route as the men, leaving Barnsley at 9.05am.